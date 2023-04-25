The Canberra Times
Nick Kyrgios starts plotting tennis injury comeback after missing four months

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated April 25 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:50am
Nick Kyrgios is nearing a comeback to the international circuit. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
Nick Kyrgios is nearing a comeback to the international circuit. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Nick Kyrgios is ramping up his comeback tour, locking himself into a match against Holger Rune next month and committing to a return for Team World at the end of year Laver Cup.

