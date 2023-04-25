Nick Kyrgios is ramping up his comeback tour, locking himself into a match against Holger Rune next month and committing to a return for Team World at the end of year Laver Cup.
The world No. 26 hasn't played since his Australian summer was ruined by a knee injury, which forced him to withdraw from the Australian Open and miss the past four months.
He had surgery to remove a cyst and repair a meniscus tear in his left knee before returning to Canberra for an intense rehabilitation period.
But in a sign that there's light at the end of the tunnel, Kyrgios has locked himself into John McEnroe's Team World line-up as well as a clash against Rune in Copenhagen on May 24.
"Finally, we can share what we've been working on," the tournament said.
"Holger Rune and Nick Kyrgios playing each other for the first time ever ... The scene is set for an unforgettable evening."
Kyrgios described his Laver Cup commitment as a "big moment for my career" after playing in the event four previous times, but only once since 2019.
The Laver Cup will be one of Kyrgios' season-ending events from September 22-24, and it is hoped Kyrgios will be able to regain match fitness in time to play at the French Open after his clash against Rune.
Kyrgios has shunned the French Open in the past, describing the claycourt grand slam as one of his least-favourite tournaments on one of his least-favourite surfaces.
But the fact he has missed so much tennis already this year puts it firmly back on the radar and a warm-up against 19-year-old Rune will be the perfect way to prepare for Roland Garros.
The clash against Rune - the world No. 7 - and the Laver Cup are the only events locked in Kyrgios' calendar, but more are expected to be pencilled in ahead of his return to court.
"I'm pumped to be a part of Team World. As I've said many times before, a kid from Canberra representing the world, it's pretty special and I'm ready to go to battle," Kyrgios said.
"The fact that Team World finally got one on the board [last year] is amazing. I've been a part of the team four times and we came up short after being close so many times.
"The fact that now we know we can do it is a special thing. Hopefully, I can just add to that team, not change the spirit up too much, just add some positive vibes and see if we can get it done again."
Kyrgios has been training in Sydney and Canberra, working closely with physio Will Maher to ensure a smooth path back to the court.
The 27-year-old enjoyed the best season of his career last year, winning a doubles grand slam title alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis and making the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic.
There were high hopes for him being able to back that up this season, but injuries have so far ruined his hopes of making an even bigger mark on the circuit.
He is still ranked in the world's top 30 despite not having played since January and getting no ranking points for his Wimbledon effort because of an ATP decision.
"Nick is one of the most talented guys on tour," said seven-time grand slam champion and Team World captain McEnroe.
"We saw the level of tennis he's capable of last year at Wimbledon and we're all looking forward to seeing him on the court again soon. He brings great energy and passion. I'm excited to have him back on the team in Vancouver."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
