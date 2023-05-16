Canberra tennis star Nick Kyrgios has paid tribute to his grandmother after she passed away this week.
The tightknit Kyrgios family is mourning the loss of George Kyrgios' mother, with tributes flowing on social media.
Kyrgios revealed the news on his Instagram account, posting: "Seems like I can't catch a break right now.
"RIP Yiayia, the best we could ask for. Go enjoy your time with Papou now."
The timing of the news followed reports Kyrgios had withdrawn from the French Open.
The 28-year-old hasn't played since January. He withdrew before the start of the Australian Open and had knee surgery, which has kept him in rehabilitation mode since.
He was initially scheduled to play against Holger Rune in an exhibition match next week in what would have been his return to the circuit.
But he is still trying to overcome his knee issues and will now likely remain in Australia to spend time with family and celebrate his grandmother's life.
The French Open main draw starts on May 28. It's unclear if Kyrgios will be available to play at Wimbledon at the start of July.
He last played an official tournament in October and underwent surgery in January.
The knee injury struggles was the start of a turbulent year for Kyrgios.
His recovery has been going reasonably smoothly and he has spent time between Sydney and Canberra to try to get back on the court.
When he was back in Canberra earlier this month, a man allegedly threatened his mum with a gun before stealing his Tesla from the family home.
