The rugby league community has been urged to rally behind former Canberra Raiders hard man Sam Backo as he prepares for a triple bypass and a long recovery after his life was turned upside down.
Backo's wife Chrissy revealed the Raiders legend had been forced to leave his job and would require physiotherapy for up to six months following a "massive heart attack" in Cairns.
The former Australian and Queensland representative prop is scheduled to have surgery in Brisbane this weekend.
Chrissy has set up a GoFundMe page to help support Backo's recovery after having two knee operations in March. He had a heart attack while recovering in hospital and was in an induced coma for 12 days.
"Due to the current situation Sam has had no alternatives but to forgo his current employment after using up all his leave entitlements and has been left unemployed," Chrissy said on the GoFundMe page.
"The personal care support required also limits my hours of employment.
"Sam's challenges ahead requires long term medication, [attending] medical appointments, at least 3-6 months therapy/rehabilitation, recommended physiotherapy equipment, relevant family support if necessary for travel and accommodation.
"Sam is a very proud and independent man, and has never asked for any support before but due to unforeseen circumstances we have this challenge ahead of us. We greatly appreciate any support received."
The Raiders hosted their annual Forever Green round last week with a host of greats returning to the capital to celebrate the club's rich history.
Backo was unable to travel, but would have been at the front of their minds as they watched the Raiders beat the Eels to record their fifth-straight win.
The 62-year-old played more than 100 games for the Raiders from 1983-88 before finishing his career at the Brisbane Broncos. He played seven games for Queensland and six for Australia, and is regarded as one of rugby league's best Indigenous players.
He was named in the Indigenous team of the century in 2001 alongside former Raiders teammates Laurie Daley and John Ferguson.
The Raiders and coach Ricky Stuart - a former teammate of Backo - offered their support when news emerged of Backo's ill health.
"This is just a real shock and hopefully he can pull through," Stuart said.
"He was meant to have caught up with the boys and I when we were up in Townsville playing the Cowboys but he was unable to make it.
"Early in my career we were teammates and I played a lot of football against Sam when he was at the Broncos and in Origin.
"The club offer their 100 percent support and prayers."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
