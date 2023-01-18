The Throsby Home of Football might need to be scaled back if it doesn't receive much-needed federal government funding.
But Capital Football have knocked on the head talk the $48 million project could be completely kiboshed.
There's currently a $15 million funding gap, with the ACT government pledging $29 million and Capital Football $4-5 million - but the federal government's yet to come to the party.
Building costs have escalated, forcing a budget blowout and the resulting shortfall since it was first announced in 2019.
The federal government has provided similar amounts for other projects around Australia in the past two years.
They put in $15 million to the Home of the Matildas in Melbourne, while also providing $16 million to the State Football Centre in Perth.
Capital Football said they're still fully committed to the project, but chairman Angelo Konstantinou said they might need to adjust the plans.
The original proposal included a main pitch with grandstand - which would become Canberra United's A-League Women's home ground - two indoor futsal courts, a synthetic outdoor training pitch and three community soccer grounds.
"It's always going to go ahead, it's just a matter of what does it look like?" Konstantinou said.
"That's a government commitment - for that to not go ahead would be massive news.
"I'm confident it will go ahead. What it looks like? We don't know yet.
"The costs are the costs so we just need to work out what it [will look like].
"The ... community ovals, that's going to go ahead. It's just some of the other stuff we need to think about - size of the stadium, what other facilities are needed - the APL's got rules about what clubs need.
"We're just working things out. At this stage it's going ahead."
Capital Football chief executive Chris Gardiner had hoped to receive funding in this year's federal budget, but none was forthcoming.
The AIS Arena was the only Canberra sports facility to receive anything, with the federal government pledging to kick in $15 million to bring it back up to modern safety standards.
It's been closed since the start of the pandemic and will only come back online in mid-2024.
Gardiner said there hadn't been a decision to cancel the Home of Football.
"That decision hasn't been made. We're still in discussions with the government about Throsby," he said.
"No real new comment to make on that. Those discussions and planning for Throsby are ongoing.
"If there's an A-League proposal on the table, I think that would be an interesting question for Capital Football and the ACT government in terms of what would be the plan for football in the ACT and the best way to resource it?
"That may provide an opportunity to revisit everything, but at the moment we're still in discussions with the government about how Throsby goes ahead."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
