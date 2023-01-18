The Canberra Times
Capital Football's Throsby Home of Football plans could be cut

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated January 18 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:15pm
Capital Football might have to rethink their Throsby Home of Football unless the federal government covers the $15 million shortfall. Picture supplied

The Throsby Home of Football might need to be scaled back if it doesn't receive much-needed federal government funding.

