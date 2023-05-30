The Canberra Times
Legislation to compulsorily acquire Calvary Public Hospital Bruce expected to pass Assembly today

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated May 31 2023 - 10:52am, first published 5:30am
The ACT government will move ahead with legislation to forcibly acquire Calvary's Bruce public hospital despite a legal challenge from the Catholic organisation.

