The Harper family - Will and his daughters Sadie (Sophie Thatcher) and Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair) - are suffering their own grief, with the recent loss of their mother/wife. Sadie, a moody teen, is trying to figure out how to move forward without shutting the memories of her mother out, while young Sawyer is struggling with sleeping alone. Will, meanwhile, has selected avoidance as his coping mechanism of choice.