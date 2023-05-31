The Canberra Times
Department of Defence finds 435 Chinese-made cameras 'of concern' after full audit

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated May 31 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:30am
A full audit of the Department of Defence surveillance devices across its sites has uncovered 435 Chinese-made devices "of concern".

