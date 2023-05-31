Winter has come, although Canberra has already had a preview of the months ahead with this autumn being colder than usual.
The coldest minimum temperature recorded was minus 5.4 degrees on Sunday, May 28, at Canberra Airport, which wasn't far off the autumn record of minus 6.9 degrees on May 15, 2011.
The Bureau of Meteorology said minimum temperatures during May were colder than usual.
"The minimum temperatures were pretty much closer to average for the first two months of autumn but in May we had some pretty cold mornings," a bureau spokesperson said.
The first month of winter is forecast to be warmer than normal conditions. A top of 18 degrees is forecast for Thursday, 16 for Friday, and a partly cloudy 18 degrees on Saturday.
"The coming months are looking warmer than normal, there's a good chance of higher than normal daytime temperatures for the ACT," a bureau spokesperson said.
A top of 14 degrees is expected on Monday with a 70 per cent chance of showers, and a high chance of showers for Tuesday and Wednesday with easterly winds up to 15 to 20kmh.
The Snowy Mountains has had its fair share of snowfall ahead of the snow resort openings.
The Perisher snowfields recorded 15 centimetres of snow over the last seven days, leaving everyone excited for their opening on June 10.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
