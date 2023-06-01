More than 100 amendments to the government's planning bill will be considered next week, but the government parties are confident of passing the laws to dramatically overhaul Canberra's planning system.
The planning bill, which was developed as part of a four-year review of the rules and processes governing development in the territory, received in-principle support in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.
Planning Minister Mick Gentleman has circulated 106 amendments to the bill, which includes adding principles for affordable housing and environmental protection. Many of the amendments are minor.
Mr Gentleman said the amendments would also respond to recommendations from a parliamentary inquiry into the bill.
The Greens, which recused themselves from cabinet deliberations on the bill, have circulated 19 amendments to the bill, which include adding appeal rights to greenfield developments.
"Those directly affected by development need early and direct consultation. They should also be empowered to act where development does not comply with the rules," the party's planning spokeswoman, Jo Clay, said.
However, the Greens have said they would not pass a bill they do not think was right.
Labor and the Greens on Wednesday reached agreement on a future governance review of the system, which will be examined by an independent expert within a year of the system coming into effect.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr told an Assembly debate on Thursday the capital's fast growth meant there was a clear case for reform of the planning system.
"Reform of the planning system will deliver outcomes and shape Canberra's liveability and affordability for decades to come. The bill will contribute to the government's objective of a more affordable, sustainable, liveable, diverse, interesting, productive and economically efficient Canberra," Mr Barr said.
"We want to increase the choice, access and affordability of housing for Canberrans."
The opposition spokesman on planning, Peter Cain, said the Canberra Liberals would consider their position on the amendments due to be debated in the Assembly.
"If you ask the combined community councils of the ACT, they say that the work hasn't been done properly. Their submissions haven't been properly addressed," Mr Cain told a press conference.
"And I'm hearing this from professional stakeholders as well. I went through much of this reform consultation and it did not impress me."
Mr Cain said the bill should not be brought forward for debate because there were too many elements of the planning system changes that were yet to be finalised.
"The community deserves to see this whole package that the government intends to implement before they lock the bill into law," Mr Cain said.
The planning bill needs to pass before the government is able to finalise the technical specifications which will govern the assessment of development applications and district planning strategies.
Mr Cain, whose motion calling for debate to be paused while an independent review was commissioned into the planning system review was on Wednesday defeated by Labor and the Greens, said it was foolish and arrogant to debate the bill.
The bill must pass before the government can enact the district strategies and technical guidelines.
The long-awaited planning bill was introduced into the Legislative Assembly in September 2022, which, if passed, would be the most significant change to the territory's planning system since self-government began in 1989.
An Assembly inquiry in December made 49 recommendations for changes to the bill, including calling for a review of governance arrangements.
The ACT government should also provide greater clarification on what it means by its "outcomes-focused" planning approach, the report said.
The new system will place a greater emphasis on project outcomes and will create specific plans for each of Canberra's districts.
Canberrans were concerned by how good outcomes would be defined under the proposed new system but there is a broad level of support for allowing more dual occupancies, a report to the ACT government on community consultation released last week said.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
