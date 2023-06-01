After nearly a month of extraordinary insights into the Parliament House rape case, the inquiry formed to investigate the conduct of authorities has likely finished taking evidence.
There remains a chance one further witness - a staff member from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions - will be required to testify next week.
But if that does not eventuate, inquiry chairman Walter Sofronoff KC will have heard all the evidence he needs to consider before writing his final report for the ACT government.
Before July 31, he must determine whether police and Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC breached, or failed to act in accordance with, their duties in connection with the high-profile case of Bruce Lehrmann.
If he finds they did, the former Queensland judge must identify the reasons and motives for their actions.
His terms of reference also require him to look at, among other things, whether ACT Victims of Crime Commissioner Heidi Yates acted in accordance with the law in terms of the support she provided alleged victim Brittany Higgins.
Mr Lehrmann, who has always denied raping Ms Higgins when the pair were Liberal Party staffers, retains the presumption of innocence after the case against him was abandoned.
After the evidence of Ms Yates concluded on Thursday, Mr Sofronoff outlined what will happen next.
He indicated the board of inquiry would notify parties of any potential adverse findings, giving them an opportunity to respond, by Friday next week.
Those involved in the inquiry were told to provide written submissions by June 23, with any reply to those due by June 28.
Mr Sofronoff said the inquiry would then deliver a copy of his draft recommendations to the parties by the end of the month.
His final report would then follow "as soon as possible", but certainly before the deadline of July 31.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
