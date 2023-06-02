The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Ben Roberts-Smith display should be removed from Australian War Memorial: David Shoebridge

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated June 2 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian War Memorial should remove Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith's uniform, medals and images "as a matter of urgency" following his court loss, a Greens senator says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.