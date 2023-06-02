The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Canberra's Biggest Nutbush City Limits dance honours Tina Turner on a Friday lunchtime in Civic Square

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated June 2 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They came to honour a legend. And had a blast doing it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.