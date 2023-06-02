They came to honour a legend. And had a blast doing it.
Canberrans gathered in Civic Square at lunchtime on Friday to commemorate the late, great Tina Turner by performing a flash-mob version of her hit Nutbush City Limits, which became the unlikely national dance for Australians.
The American singer died on May 24 at the age of 83, leaving a legacy that included the 1973 hit about her hometown in rural Tennessee adopted by Australians thanks to the dance being taught as PE in primary schools and also becoming a standard everywhere, from nightclubs to wedding receptions.
On Friday, scores of Canberrans turned out to do the infectious dance - with the organisers securing the rights to use the music just 20 minutes before kick-off.
"We were all sad to hear that Tina Turner passed away last week and we thought it would be a really great way to celebrate Tina Turner for being such an amazing role model and also what she represented," Dr Wong said.
"And doing it in a really fun way and in a very iconic, Australian dance way known as the 'Nutbush Dance'."
Retired public servant Sarah Fuller, 60, of Weston came into Civic specifically to take part in the dance, saying it was something she remembered from her school days and also those of her children.
"Who doesn't love Tina? What a woman," she said.
"And the sun came out - she was here."
Renae, 40, from Belconnen, who runs a community dance group, said she had to be part of the experience, saying she'd danced to the Nutbush City Limits at "a million wedding receptions".
"I've loved Tina ever since I was a kid," she said.
"She was just someone to admire and someone who was able to achieve a comeback at a time when the music industry was not accommodating of a woman of that age making a comeback."
The crowd had a bit of a practice before it was all systems go.
Canberra fitness instructor Carrie Steffen, 72, was happy to put her friends through some catch-up paces before the event started.
"I've known Tina Turner from the beginning," she said, with a laugh.
"I love her work and I love her music. She was a fantastic woman. A real strong role model."
And because it was Canberra's only mass performance of Nutbush City Limits, it automatically became Canberra's biggest performance of Nutbush City Limits.
ACT Cultural Facilities Corporation director of collaboration and engagement Dr Brooke Thomas was delighted with the turn out and the feeling of sharing something together in a community dance.
"It's so energising and rewarding," she said.
"And it just shows everyone should dance - dance is really good for you."
Dr Wong said it was a feelgood moment and a great use of Civic Square.
"It was so fantastic to see all the happy, smiling faces and that everyone was having such a fun time," she said.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
