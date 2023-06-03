The Canberra Times
Canberra Raiders legend Jarrod Croker opens up on secret surgery and his NRL future

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 4 2023 - 9:01am, first published 9:00am
Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker will start to think about his future once he gets his 300th NRL game out of the way. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker will start to think about his future once he gets his 300th NRL game out of the way. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

When the dust's settled and Jarrod Croker's become just the second member of the Canberra Raiders 300 club, then he'll sit down with the club and talk about his future.

