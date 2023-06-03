Zac Woolford couldn't get his wallet out any quicker. The Canberra Raiders hooker says his $2500 fine for a dangerous throw is the best money he'll ever spend.
That's because it will allow him to play in Raiders great Jarrod Croker's 300th NRL game on Friday night.
Woolford risked a two-game ban if he fought the grade-one charge for a dangerous throw on ex-Raider John Bateman and lost - meaning he'd miss at least the game against the New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium when Croker will bring up his 300th.
It's shaping as a massive game for the Green Machine, with the club expecting a crowd of 20,000 based on strong early ticket sales.
But the Raiders' starting hooker took to social media to say he'd gladly pay the fine.
"Best $2500 I'll ever spend #croker300," Woolford Tweeted on Saturday.
Tigers second-rower Isaiah Papali'i was the only other charge from the game, which put to bed any doubt his late shot on Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty was a penalty.
Papali'i slid into Fogarty's legs after he'd attempted a field goal, resulting in the match-winning penalty that Fogarty converted himself.
The NRL match review committee have hit Papali'i with a grade-one dangerous contact charge that will see him fined $1800 if takes the early guilty plea.
Canberra's heart-stopping 20-19 win over Wests was Raiders second-rower Hudson Young's first game after his State of Origin debut for NSW on Wednesday night.
Young played the opening 31 minutes before being replaced by Liam Martin.
The 24-year-old returned to clubland with a solid outing, running for 96 metres, making two tackle busts and 35 tackles in the last-gasp win.
He hoped he'd done enough to retain his spot for Origin II at Lang Park on June 21, with the Blues needing to win on enemy soil to keep the series alive.
"It was such a cool experience for myself and my family, and being able to represent my state and live out a childhood dream is something I'm forever going to be grateful for," Young said.
"I look forward to hopefully getting another shot in game two."
Young admitted he would've liked more minutes in game one, but pointed out he was surrounded by some of the best players in the world.
He hoped he could continue to build his field time throughout the series.
Now he's set to bring what he learnt in Blues camp back to help the Green Machine in their charge towards NRL finals.
"Obviously spending 10 days with world-class players and players that have won Dally Ms, competitions, captains at their own club, and just spending 10 days with them and learning from them and the coaching staff has been a massive lift for me and my confidence," Young said.
"I just want to take it into each week and keep putting good performances in for the Raiders."
While admitting it was stressful, Young felt their Wests win would pay off later in the season.
"It was [hectic], but winning those games is what you build your season off. For 70 minutes we were really good," he said.
"They didn't look like scoring until we got a man off and to be able to change that momentum in the last three minutes and come away with the win it's what you build your season around and I think at the back end it will come to help us."
JARROD CROKER ROUND
Friday: Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium, 6pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
