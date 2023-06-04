I love a choreographed dance moment.
There's something about it that makes me feel like I'm in the middle of a 1980s teen film - Ferris Bueller's Day Off, anyone?
So it's probably no wonder that I love the Nutbush. Give me a dancefloor, a room full of drunk wedding guests and a DJ playing Tina Turner and I am there (arguably, whether I know the happy couple or not).
Developed by a teacher in either Queensland or New South Wales - the jury is still out on that one - the dance was originally designed to get kids up and moving in the 1970s. And almost like a right of passage, the dance has been passed from cohort to cohort becoming so widespread that it's hard to believe that no other country knows there even is a Nutbush dance.
It's not about being good at dancing, or even being able to face the right way at the right time - lord knows there's at least one person who never does. Here's looking at you, dad.
That man had 13 years' worth of primary school dances, all of which saw the kids drag their parents up to do the Nutbush, to try and get the steps right.
And yet he still has more hope of going to the moon than facing the right way during Australia's unofficial national dance. I sometimes think if I were to ever get married I would make the Nutbush the father-daughter dance simply so he has one more chance at getting it right. I would put money on the fact he won't, but it would prove to be entertaining.
But the thing is, I know he's not the only one.
On Friday, Canberrans flocked to Civic Square for the capital's biggest Nutbush ever. As the Canberra Museum and Gallery's acting director Anna Wong - who came up with the idea - said on the day, it's also the capital's first public Nutbush dance ever so it was always going to be the biggest. Still, it was nice to see Canberrans come out in droves to spend three minutes line dancing in public.
And sure, you had the ones that could have been Turner's back-up dancers if given the chance - and if the singer actually ever performed the dance on stage. But I'm here for the dancers who get up knowing that they're not the best, that they will likely turn the wrong way or that they won't remember which leg goes first after every rotation.
The dancers like Alan, who when the US Embassy posted their attempt at mastering the Nutbush, was the highlight of the entire video. Well, his dance moves - which had a few more high jumps than the original - and the sassy post that went alongside were the joint highlights.
"In honor of Tina Turner, we decided to master the Nutbush, Australia's unofficial national dance. Except Alan. We don't know what Alan was doing."
And to our US friends who have recently got on board the Nutbush bandwagon, welcome. I'm sure you will soon love it, as much as we do.
It's a comradery thing, it's about having a go, but it's also a matter of national pride and identity.
Who would have thought that an American song, about an American town could make an Aussie feel very Australian?
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
