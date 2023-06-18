The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ex-Canberra United star Grace Gill to be voice of 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated June 18 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Gill will be part of the broadcast team for the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.
Grace Gill will be part of the broadcast team for the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.

Grace Gill always dreamed of a FIFA Women's World Cup berth. And in July she will be right there on the biggest stage in football - only the Canberra United legend will be wearing a mic rather than her boots.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.