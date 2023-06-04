The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Greens accused of 'politicking' with compromises to support Albanese government's housing affordability bill

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated June 4 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Greens have said they will pass the Albanese government's affordable housing bill before July if Labor incentivises state rent freezes and guarantees $2.5 billion for public and affordable housing each year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.