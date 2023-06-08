Symposium by University House wine bar (Shop 13, 152 University Avenue, Acton, next to the Kambri Cultural Centre) will now be open for dining after meet the author events. Food and wine details at unihouse.anu.edu.au/eat/symposium/. No bookings necessary.
Canberra writer T. R. Napper's 36 Streets won the award for best science-fiction novel at the Aurealis Awards 2022, presented by the Canberra Speculative Fiction Guild at the Aurealis Awards ceremony on June 3.
June 10: At The Book Cow at 3pm will be a book chat by Goulburn author Andrew Geoffrey Kwabena Moss about his book Nicked Names, written to help students overcome racism at school. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 11: At The Book Cow at 11am will be a book chat by Nathan Luff, author of Chicken Stu and The Nerd Herd, among other titles. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 11: At The Book Cow at 2pm will be the launch of Stop! Robot! by Canberra author Gaz Anson. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 12: At Smith's Alternative at 7pm in That Poetry Thing will be readings by members of the Lyrebird Tanka Circle as well as an open mic. $10/$5. See: smithsalternative.com.
June 13: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, former chief scientist Alan Finkel will be in conversation with Ken Baldwin on his new book Powering Up: Unleashing the Clean Energy Supply Chain, in which Finkel makes the case for Australia leading the way in the global transition to clean energy. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
June 13: At Muse at 8pm, Translations Book Club will read Sharon Dodua Otoo's Ada's Realm (trans. Jon Cho-Polizzi). See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 14: At Muse at 6pm, Jordana Silverstein, author of Cruel Care, about Australia's treatment of refugees, will be in conversation with Frank Bongiorno. $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 15: At Harry Hartog ANU at 5.30pm, Adam Ouston will be in conversation with Beejay Silcox on Ouston's book Waypoints. Free event - registration essential: eventbrite.com.
June 15-18: StoryFest 2023 on the South Coast is at five venues including Ulladulla Civic Centre and the Milton Theatre. Features Peter FitzSimons, Clementine Ford, Adam Liaw, Clare Bowditch and others. Tickets on sale now. See: storyfest.org.au.
June 18: At The Book Cow at 2pm will be the launch of Canberra author Ayesha Inoon's debut novel Untethered, partly based on her experiences as an immigrant Muslim woman. Inoon will be in conversation with Barbie Robinson. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 18: At Muse at 3pm, Kylie Ladd will discuss her novel, I'll Leave You With This, about a brother's legacy and the tangled bonds of sisterhood, with writer Karen Viggers. $10 or $40 with a copy of the book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 19: At Smith's Alternative as part of That Poetry Thing at 7pm will be readings by two Recent Works poets, Erin Shiel and Owen Bullock, debuting two new collections, with an open mic event. See: smithsalternative.com.
June 20: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, award-winning author Sally Young will be in conversation with Mark Kenny on her new book Media Monsters: The Transformation of Australia's Newspaper Empires, which uncovers the key players, their political connections and campaigns of the companies that still influence Australia today. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
June 21: At Muse at 6.30pm, Ozlit Book Club will discuss Zoya Patel's new novel Once a Stranger. See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 22: At 6pm at the National Library Theatre, Inga Simpson will discuss her latest book Willowman. Free, bookings essential. See: nla.gov.au.
June 24: At The Book Cow at 3pm, to mark Refugee Week, Karen Hendriks and Alisa Knatko (by video) will talk about their picture book Home. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 25: At The Book Cow at 2pm, Hayley Scrivenor, author of Dirt Town, and Peter Papathanasiou, author of The Stoning, will discuss the rise of Aussie noir. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 28: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Bruce Wolpe will be in conversation with Mark Kenny on his new book Trump's Australia: How Trumpism changed Australia and the shocking consequences for us of a second term. Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 8: At 6pm, Muse will host the comedy show Jennifer Wong Has No Peripheral Vision. See: musecanberra.com.au.
The Australian Catholic University (ACU) Prize for Poetry, one of Australia's richest poetry prizes, is celebrating its 19th anniversary. Entries are now open for new poetry on the theme of Love, as inspired by Martin Luther King Jr: "I have decided to stick to love ... Hate is too great a burden to bear." Entries close on July 3. See: acu.edu.au.
Every Tuesday and Thursday at 11am, the Book Cow, at 47 Jardine Street, Kingston, holds a storytime and music session. See: bookcow.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
