This award-winning musical by husband and wife duo David Hein and Irene Sankoff follows the incredible real-life journey of 7000 air passengers who became grounded in Gander, Newfoundland in Canada in the wake of the September 11 tragedy.
The small community that welcomed the "come from aways" into their lives provided hope and compassion to those in need. It's on at the Canberra Theatre, various dates and times until July 9, 2023.
Just No! Urzila Carlson has become a big name in comedy in Australia and New Zealand. Her new show Just No! arrives hot on the heels of her last tour, It's Personal.
She's garnered fans worldwide in recent years, not least of all thanks to her hit hour-long Netflix comedy special Overqualified Loser. Carlson is now in the third season of her chart-topping premiere podcast That's Enough Already!
Carlson will be performing at Llewellyn Hall on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8pm. See: llewellynhall.com.au.
Too Many Strings: Apeiron Baroque's concert features the sonorous alto and tenor registers of the unusual Viola d'amore and the black sheep of the string family, the Viola. Composers featured include Telemann, Graupner and Rameau.
Guest artists are Karina Schmitz, Pippa Newman and Alex Monro. Wesley Uniting Church, 20-22 National Circuit, Forrest on Sunday June 11, 2023 at 5pm. See: trybooking.com.
Award-winning guitar duo Slava and Leonard Grigoryan return to perform their original compositions live in the Gandel Atrium at the National Museum of Australia.
Inspired by objects from the National Museum of Australia's collection, the show evokes and explores the breadth of the Australian experience, from the Kimberley spearpoints to Donald Bradman's famed cricket bat.
It's on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 6.30pm. See: eventbrite.com.au.
How Cities Work: This exhibition explores the city inside and out, top to bottom in a whole new way.
From sewers to skyscrapers, this interactive family exhibition reveals the secret workings of our busy urban centres in an unusual way. Enter an immersive cityscape full of tactile and sensory activities. Peek inside buildings, duck underground, see and hear the city come to life with playful animations, bustling sounds and something new to uncover on every street corner.
The exhibition brings to life the best-selling book of the same name and is developed in collaboration with the book's illustrator, James Gulliver-Hancock. It's on at Canberra Musuem and Gallery from June 10 to October 8, 2023. Entry fee applies. See: cmag.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
