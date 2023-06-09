The difficult process of finding the right aged-care facility is not entirely Sandra's responsibility, though she does appear the most engaged, feeling her father's decline the most intensely. Her sister Elodie (Sarah le Picard) and her husband and family are also in Paris. Francoise is there too, throwing in her lot with the youthful extinction rebellion activists on the streets. Her relationship with her ex has not been unfriendly, but there is a new partner for Georg, Leila (Fejria Deliba), who is also on the scene.