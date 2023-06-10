The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Review

Review: To Catch A Killer a stylish but unremarkable thriller

By Cris Kennedy
June 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

To Catch A Killer. MA15+, 119 minutes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.