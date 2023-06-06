The Canberra Raiders have three big ins for Jarrod Croker's 300th NRL game.
Croker, fellow co-captain Elliott Whitehead and Sebastian Kris have all been named to play the New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium on Friday.
Both Whitehead (pectoral) and Kris (knee) have been passed fit, with Raiders coach Ricky Stuart saying they wouldn't risk the pair - even though they were both desperate to run out alongside Croker for his big game.
The Canberra Times revealed Whitehead was in the mix to play, having missed the past two weeks through injury and a two-game ban he picked up against Manly.
His return to the second row will allow Corey Horsburgh to return to lock in the latter's last Queensland audition for State of Origin.
Horsburgh is right in the mix to play the NSW Blues in Origin II at Lang Park on June 21 following injuries to Tom Gilbert (shoulder) and Jai Arrow (ankle), with Friday night his last chance to impress before coach Billy Slater named his Maroons team on Monday.
Kris has been picked at fullback, although he was also named last week but didn't end up playing.
Plus Croker returned to the centres to play his 300th NRL game after being rested for the win over the Tigers last week.
It meant Harley Smith-Shields dropped out of the team, while Nick Cotric and Pasami Saulo have moved to the bench.
Stuart said both Whitehead and Kris had trained well on Monday.
"Elliott Whitehead and Sebbie Kris have both been passed fit to play, which is good," he said.
"They were both very enthusiastic to play in this game for Jarrod and to be honest they've done a lot of hard work rehabilitation-wise to get themselves back ready and fit.
"We wouldn't risk them at all - even though it's a great moment for Jarrod. They both trained really well [on Monday]."
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
Stuart said there was a knock-on effect greater than the return of the trio.
The return of Horsburgh to the middle and Jordan Rapana, who filled in at fullback in Kris's absence, to the wing meant a return of combinations that had built momentum in attack.
"It gives back a little it of fluency, a bit of momentum which we were gaining in players combining together in a number of games," Stuart said.
"That definitely helps because we were finding a little bit of rhythm with our attack with those boys in those positions and it's really important to keep building games with combinations."
JARROD CROKER ROUND
Friday: Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium, 6pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Nick Cotric, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley, 19. Danny Levi, 20. Ata Mariota, 21. Xavier Savage, 22. Peter Hola.
Warriors squad: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Ali Leiataua, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Marcelo Montoya, 6. Luke Metcalf, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Bunty Afoa, 11. Jackson Ford, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Tohu Harris. Interchange: 14. Bayley Sironen, 15. Josh Curran, 16. Mitchell Barnett, 17. Tom Ale. Reserves: 18. Ronald Volkman, 20. Taine Tuaupiki, 21. Freddy Lussick, 22. Brayden Wiliame, 23. Zyon Maiu'u.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.