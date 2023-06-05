Elliott Whitehead is close. Not to mention desperate to play in fellow Canberra Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker's 300th NRL game.
He's doing everything he can to be fit for Croker Week - aka playing the New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
Whitehead injured his pectoral muscle against the Manly Sea Eagles in round 12 and was expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
But he could be named to play the Warriors and be part of Croker's celebrations.
Raiders fullback Sebastian Kris (knee) could also face the Warriors after missing the win over the Wests Tigers in Campbelltown on Friday.
The pair could both be given every opportunity to prove their fitness for Friday night's blockbuster, with the Raiders targeting a crowd of 20,000.
Whitehead was desperate to be a part of it, having missed wins over South Sydney and Wests.
"I've still got a few things to tick off, but hoping to be back," he told The Canberra Times.
"It would be great to be part of Jarrod's 300th game. I've played with him now for eight years so to be part of that game would be pretty special.
"I've been working hard to try to get back, a little bit earlier than expected and hopefully I will.
"We spoke about 4-6 weeks, but I've definitely performed better in the gym than what they expected.
"I got through training [Monday] so we'll see how we pull up after training [Tuesday] and hopefully I'll be alright to play and get named."
If Whitehead does play it would allow Corey Horsburgh to return to his preferred position of lock - a role that's launched him onto Queensland's State of Origin radar.
Horsburgh has spent the past two weeks tackling his heart out in the unfamiliar position of the second row.
Injuries to Tom Gilbert (shoulder) and Jai Arrow (ankle) have put him right in the mix for Origin II at Lang Park on June 21.
Kris is on track to recover from a hyperextended knee he suffered against the Rabbitohs.
He was unable to finish the game, but was named last week before coming out of the team on the eve of the Tigers game.
Veteran winger Jordan Rapana filled in at fullback in Kris's absence, with Xavier Savage playing NSW Cup.
"[Kris] is looking alright, he's going well," Stuart said.
JARROD CROKER ROUND
Friday: Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium, 6pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
