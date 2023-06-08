The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'A different realm': ACT Brumbies prop James Slipper opens up on fatherhood, Wallabies records and World Cup hopes

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
June 8 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Slipper is in line to become Australia's most-capped Test player. Picture by Gary Ramage
James Slipper is in line to become Australia's most-capped Test player. Picture by Gary Ramage

James Slipper ponders the new two-year deal that has him in line to become Australia's most-capped Wallaby, the declaration "we can beat anyone" at the World Cup, and the prospect of signing off with another British and Irish Lions tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.