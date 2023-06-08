The ACT Brumbies have been dealt a major blow ahead of Saturday's sudden-death Super Rugby quarter-final.
Speedster Corey Toole has been ruled out of the match with an injury picked up in last week's victory over the Melbourne Rebels.
The win secured a top-four finish however it came at a cost and the winger's absence could prove crucial against the Hurricanes on Saturday night.
Toole will be replaced by Ollie Sapsford, with Tamati Tua stepping into inside centre. Jack Debreczeni retains his place at flyhalf, with Noah Lolesio making his return from a concussion on the bench.
ACT coach Stephen Larkham acknowledged Toole's absence is a major blow but backed Sapsford to step up on Saturday.
"This is the time of year everyone plays for and we're in a good place heading into a massive challenge against the Hurricanes," Larkham said.
"It's disappointing for Tooley to miss out, but he was just not right to go and Ollie has played a lot of rugby on the wing for Hawke's Bay so we know he'll do a job for us."
Up front, James Slipper and Lachlan Lonergan return to the front row, with Sefo Kautai named in place of injured skipper Allan Alaalatoa.
Nick Frost and Cadeyrn Neville will partner in the second row and Larkham has named a formidable backrow of Pete Samu, Jahrome Brown and Rob Valetini.
1. James Slipper, 2. Lachlan Lonergan, 3. Sefo Kautai, 4. Nick Frost, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White (c), 10. Jack Debreczeni, 11. Ollie Sapsford, 12. Tamati Tua, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Wright
REPLACEMENTS
16. Connal McInerney, 17. Blake Schoupp, 18. Rhys van Nek, 19. Tom Hooper, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Noah Lolesio, 23. Jesse Mogg
