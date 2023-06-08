Two tonnes of raclette cheese has been imported from France for this year's Raclette Igloo Experience in Canberra.
Two. Tonnes.
The unmissable foodie experience is back in Canberra, from June 22 to July 2 at Parkes Place lawns in the Parliamentary Triangle.
In a private illuminated igloo, melt raclette cheese the French way (there will be two kilos of cheese on each table), taste four types of charcuterie and sip mulled wine. Then roast marshmallows around your fire pit.
Book at racletteiglooexperience.com.au
