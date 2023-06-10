The ACT Environment Minister and Greens leader say they are "disappointed" no alternatives can be found to removing 27 trees from the Sprent Street park in Narrabundah.
The trees, mostly pin oaks, and a playground are being removed from the park so a $2 million retarding basin can be built to help mitigate local flooding events. A new playground, 38 "semi-mature" trees and ground cover will also go in as part of the development.
Greens Leader Shane Rattenbury and Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti, both local MLAs for the area, met with resident Vic Smorhun at the park in February when they expressed "horror" at the proposed tree removal, according to Mr Smorhun.
Narrabundah residents then last week called for the Greens to do more to save the doomed trees.
The two Greens suggested, in a statement, that they had tried to do that and had shown more interest in the issue then their Labor counterparts.
"Ministers Rattenbury and Vassarotti do not have portfolio responsibility or oversight for this project, however they met with Narrabundah residents early this year to hear their concerns. While this project is overseen by a Labor Minister, as far as we are aware no Labor members have attended the site to hear the community concerns," it read.
"Both ministers did share concerns about the project, specifically about the removal of trees. Both sought detail from their relevant directorates to identify issues and worked with the responsible minister (Minister Steel), and directorate (TCCS) to determine whether alternative options could be explored."
The Greens MLAs suggested those overtures to City Services Minister Chris Steel and the Transport Canberra and City Services directorate had come to naught.
"The advice provided was that alternative options are more costly and would also require the removal of trees in surrounding areas," the statement from Mr Rattenbury and Ms Vassarotti read.
"It is worth noting that the project is designed to address flooding risk that impacts on residents who live downhill of the park. As we understand it, not all trees at the site are proposed to be removed, an effort has been made to protect mature trees, and new trees will be planted.
"While we are disappointed that we have been unable to find an alternative approach, we have worked with the directorates and Minister Steel to identify what other enhancements to the landscaping, park amenity and safety can be incorporated into the project."
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
