The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Environment Minister and Greens leader 'disappointed' no alternatives found to removing Narrabundah trees

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
June 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT Environment Minister and Greens leader say they are "disappointed" no alternatives can be found to removing 27 trees from the Sprent Street park in Narrabundah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.