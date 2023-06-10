With a bold claim Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart took one last shot at the "muppets" who slammed his decision to rest Jarrod Croker last week so he could play his milestone 300th game at home.
Rugby league great Cooper Cronk led the critics that bashed Stuart's call not to have Croker play in Canberra's 20-19 victory over Wests Tigers in Campbelltown last Friday.
It was not an easy decision for Stuart but it was made in order to have Croker's 300-game special event properly celebrated in front of family, friends and thousands of Green Machine faithful at Bruce.
After that win over the Tigers in Sydney, Stuart sprayed the "muppets" that "will read the textbooks, talk about courageous leadership, and man management and talk at corporate functions about it, but can't execute it".
Fast forward to this past Friday, and the coach had zero regrets over resting Croker the previous week, even if the Warriors spoiled the party by beating Canberra 36-14.
A 2023 season record crowd of 21,082 knocked off work early on Friday to get to chilly Canberra Stadium and honour Croker.
Despite the loss, Stuart wouldn't have changed a thing.
"I'd rather have this week and lose the two points than have a s---ty week for Jarrod promoting his 300th and winning two points," Stuart said in his post-game press conference.
"Now if that costs us at the end of the year to get into the top four or top eight, then so be it, that's our fault.
"But I'd much prefer the week we've had.
"I can't thank the people enough who turned up here. We've had 21,500 people - we would have had 6,000 [in Campbelltown], so I'm happy.
"I'm happy that Jarrod enjoyed a really, really special week, and that's what it's about, because this club has a wonderful, wonderful culture and looks after its own."
A crowd of 11,201 actually attended the Campbelltown game last week, but the gist of Stuart's sentiment was clear.
Many tears were shed by Croker on an emotional night where he became just the 18th player to ever reach 300 games for one club, and only the second 300-game Raider behind Jason Croker who celebrated his achievement in Brisbane back in 2006.
Even NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo made the trip down the Hume Highway to be in Canberra for Croker's celebration, and in the sheds well after the final siren it was a who's who of former Raiders that raised a tinnie for 'Toots'.
Croker said after all the hype and build up, it was a night he would never forget.
"It's over and above what I expected," he said, looking utterly drained post-game.
"The result stings, the boys are all probably more upset than me. But the week itself, what the club's done for me, my family, my wife and what the community has been like - social media has been positive for once, it's been great.
"It's a disappointing result, but the big picture, I'm so grateful for what everyone's done."
Melanie Dinjaski
