The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NRL: Raiders coach Ricky Stuart sticks it to the 'muppets' over Jarrod Croker decision with bold claim

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated June 10 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ricky Stuart said he'd rather lose at home for Croker's 300th than a win in front of a poor crowd attendance in Sydney. Picture NRL
Ricky Stuart said he'd rather lose at home for Croker's 300th than a win in front of a poor crowd attendance in Sydney. Picture NRL

With a bold claim Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart took one last shot at the "muppets" who slammed his decision to rest Jarrod Croker last week so he could play his milestone 300th game at home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.