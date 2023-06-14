The Canberra Times
Benjamin Crutchett awaits ACT Supreme Court sentence after causing bonfire explosion burns

TP
By Tim Piccione
June 15 2023 - 5:30am
Benjamin Crutchett leaves court on Wednesday, and the fire drum. Pictures by Tim Piccione, supplied
The victim of a bonfire explosion caused by an aerosol can has described the burn injuries she suffered as "the worst pain I have ever experienced in my life".

TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

