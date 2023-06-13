The Canberra Times
Wayne Tompkins trial hears alleged murder attempt victim took weapon to police station

By Blake Foden
Updated June 14 2023 - 8:24am, first published 5:30am
The scissors on the Queanbeyan Police Station counter after the alleged murder attempt. Picture supplied
The victim of an alleged murder attempt wrestled away his assailant's scissors and delivered them to a nearby police station while bleeding from his wounds, a jury has been told.

