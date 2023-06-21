The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Women's Origin II: Simaima Taufa says Blues injury risk won't affect Canberra Raiders

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
June 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Raiders veteran Simaima Taufa is back in the NSW Origin squad. Picture by Gary Ramage
Canberra Raiders veteran Simaima Taufa is back in the NSW Origin squad. Picture by Gary Ramage

Simaima Taufa knows she's one of the star recruits of the Canberra Raiders, and that's exactly why she wouldn't put her hand up for an Origin return unless absolutely sure her shoulder was ready.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.