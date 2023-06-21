Simaima Taufa knows she's one of the star recruits of the Canberra Raiders, and that's exactly why she wouldn't put her hand up for an Origin return unless absolutely sure her shoulder was ready.
The 29-year-old forward was a big addition to the NSW Sky Blues squad ahead of game two in the women's State of Origin series in Townsville on Thursday, coming back from a shoulder injury which kept her out of the Sydney opener.
The timing of the series has drawn some criticism, with the high error count in Queensland's 18-10 game one win put down to the fixture being before the NRLW season, unlike the NRL.
It also puts at risk the fitness of top players in the NRLW before a single minute has been played in the forthcoming season.
Despite Taufa's representative endeavours, the star lock, alongside Maroons duo Zahara Temara and Sophie Holyman, is a key part of plans to start Canberra's inaugural season with a bang.
The experienced Origin enforcer - also contender to be the Raiders' captain - is confident she can bring her A-game for the Blues without jeopardising a historic season with the Raiders.
"I want to represent the Blues as much as my body can hold up to it, and I'm really firing to be out there with the girls. There'll be no holding back," Taufa told The Canberra Times.
"The opportunity to represent your state doesn't come often.
"I've worked closely with medical staff and I think game one was pushing it with the stability in my shoulder, but game two was earmarked as my opportunity to come back.
"For game two the thought of not playing wasn't there.
"I'm going to leave every inch of myself out on that field."
Taufa is already blown away by what the Raiders women have displayed in pre-season training, and she's determined to continue to be part of their NRLW journey when she returns from Origin duties, despite its physical nature.
"I want to be in every position post Origin to get myself fit and ready to go again for another year of NRLW," Taufa said.
"Anything can happen in Origin, but in saying that, I trust every process that my medical and coaching staff has entrusted in me, and I know my body can get through anything."
A lot of weight is carried on her shoulders for the Raiders' inaugural season, but Taufa isn't flinching under that pressure, insisting that every player in the squad has expectations to perform.
"No one's position is safe. We may sign these high-profile players, but none of us feel safe," Taufa said.
"I don't feel any pressure because a lot of the girls shoulder that with me.
"They're here to compete, we all have the same goals and values and it's to win a premiership."
The Sky Blues will be chasing victory by at least nine points in Townsville to steal the Origin shield from Queensland under the new two-game, points aggregate system.
Despite having their backs against the wall, Taufa said NSW are up for the challenge.
"We're not down and out," the lock said. "We haven't ruled ourselves out but we sure as hell want to put our best foot forward to make sure that we bring that trophy back.
"We have the capacity and depth to get that win and the points that we require."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
