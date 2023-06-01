Nothing has highlighted the crossroads women's rugby league is at more than the timing headache of the upcoming two-game State of Origin series.
The NRL community celebrated the introduction of the first multi-game Women's Origin clash this year, with two matches a step closer to three in the near future.
It's a good thing for the game, and a sign of the promising growth of women's rugby league in recent years.
But as the series is now longer, still holding the state-versus-state battle in June presents quite the pickle for clubs and players with the NRLW season kicking off on July 22.
Many players in the Queensland Maroons and NSW Sky Blues camps are missing out on the opening week or two of their club pre-season because of the Origin schedule.
As any footy team knows, pre-season is a vital time where bonds on and off the field are forged and players and coaches fine-tune their game plans for the coming season.
And unlike previous NRLW seasons, there's more riding on this year than ever.
This stands to be its biggest season yet with four new NRLW expansion teams - including the Canberra Raiders.
Salaries have never been higher, and they're rising still after a landmark collective bargaining agreement.
The season duration is a short 11 weeks, and will inevitably be expanded over time, but from now until October 1, coaches, players and clubs understandably want to get the most out of their investment in the women's game.
That of course leaves everyone sweating a little on the health of their star players to survive Women's State of Origin unscathed.
For a team like the Raiders that haven't played a second of NRLW yet, there's even more on the line as they aim to launch a successful new side.
It's hard to see NRL clubs agree to State of Origin being held before kick-off in round one in March, but that's exactly what's being asked of the women.
Sadly, around women's rugby league there's a trend that emerges on this subject though - players are unwilling to be critical of the Origin schedule.
They don't want to rock the boat or appear ungrateful, even though they have nothing to be ungrateful for. The line that's oft-repeated is: "I'm just happy to be playing footy".
But surely that's not going to cut it for long, and a shift is needed.
If Australian rugby league is serious about supporting the growth of the women's game to move closer and closer to being fully professional, they can't leave them somewhere in between the two as they have been.
Women can't be expected to be professionals to the level they are and also juggle the risks of a semi-professional schedule.
Until the NRLW season runs the same length of the NRL, Women's State of Origin would be better placed elsewhere.
Maybe Women's Origin should be mid-season, or a few weeks after the NRLW grand final - that is a decision for the top brass at rugby league HQ.
Sure, they would miss out on having Origin run at a similar time to the men, but one could argue the women's series is a bit lost in the wash as it is, and would actually stand to gain from pivoting away from the men.
Game 1: NSW Sky Blues v Queensland Maroons, Parramatta Stadium, Thursday, June 1, 7.45pm.
Game 2: Queensland Maroons v NSW Sky Blues, Townsville Stadium, Thursday, June 22, 7.45pm.
Melanie Dinjaski
