The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raider Hudson Raiders wants to show what he's capable of on State of Origin stage

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 21 2023 - 8:00am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blues second-rower Hudson Young wants to show everyone, including himself, what he's capable of on the Origin stage. Picture Getty Images
Blues second-rower Hudson Young wants to show everyone, including himself, what he's capable of on the Origin stage. Picture Getty Images

It's not just about showing what he's capable of on the State of Origin stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.