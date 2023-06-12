The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Updated

Canberra Raider Hudson Young keeps spot in NSW Blues line-up for State of Origin II

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 13 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hudson Young has kept his spot in the Blues second row. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Hudson Young has kept his spot in the Blues second row. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart says Hudson Young plays his best football under fatigue and he hopes the second-rower gets the chance to show that in Origin II.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.