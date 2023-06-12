Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart says Hudson Young plays his best football under fatigue and he hopes the second-rower gets the chance to show that in Origin II.
Stuart said Young deserved to keep his State of Origin spot for the NSW Blues, with coach Brad Fittler naming him in the starting 13 on Tuesday.
Young made his debut in the Origin opener in Adelaide and will run out for the must-win game two at Lang Park next Wednesday.
The 25-year-old only played the opening 31 minutes before being replaced by Penrith star Liam Martin, with Stuart hoping the Raiders young gun would get more minutes next week.
The Raiders coach said Young did his best work at the backend of games when others were fatiguing.
Young's already created a highlight reel of match-winning tries to support that.
"Hudson plays his best football when fatigue has set into the game," Stuart said.
"He didn't get that chance in the first game, but that's when he plays his best football.
"His skill and explosion, his footwork, is a real bonus. Hopefully he gets the opportunity in game two."
Stuart said the only way to improve as an Origin player was by playing in it, which was why he was glad Fittler had shown faith in Young.
Many experts expected Young to be dropped for game two, with Martin to take his place.
Martin's going through concussion protocols, while Cameron Murray's also been struggling with a groin injury.
It's a massive task facing the Blues, with Queensland going into the game as clear favourites at home.
NSW need to win to level the series and keep it alive for game three - at Homebush on July 12.
Fittler made a number of changes, including the recall of Latrell Mitchell (calf), Mitchell Moses at halfback and adding Reece Robson to the bench.
"I think he deserved to keep his spot. I thought he wasn't given enough minutes in the first game," Stuart said.
"But [Fittler] knows what he's doing and it's good that he's now got the opportunity to get more experience at that level.
"The only way you're going to get better at it is by getting more experience.
"It's a difficult game to play - the intensity and speed of Origin. You need some trust from your coaches and have the opportunity to play as many minutes as you can."
Stuart said the fact Fittler had shown faith in Young would give the young forward confidence.
He said Young probably wasn't happy with his start in the series opener, where the Raider gave away a penalty that ended up with a Maroons try and also made an error.
Young won't be the only Raider in Origin camp, with his Canberra teammate Corey Horsburgh named 19th man for Queensland on Monday - bringing him one step closer to making his Maroons debut.
"It's good that 'Freddy' has shown that confidence in Hudson because when you've got confidence from your coach you're always going to feel that as a player," Stuart said.
"You haven't got anything over your head you've just got to go out there and play well.
"Hudson probably wasn't happy with his start to the game in game one, but your first game is a very tough game.
"The only way you get used to the intensity and the speed is by playing Origin.
"He's got his second chance to experience that now and keep growing as a player."
STATE OF ORIGIN II
June 21: Queensland Maroons v NSW Blues at Lang Park, 8.05pm.
Maroons squad: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Xavier Coates, 3. Valentine Holmes, 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Lindsay Collins, 9. Ben Hunt, 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 11. David Fifita, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: 14. Harry Grant, 15. Tom Flegler, 16. Reuben Cotter, 17. Moeaki Fotuaika. Reserves: 18. AJ Brimson, 19. Corey Horsburgh.
Blues squad: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Josh Addo-Carr, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Tom Trbojevic, 5 Brian To'o, 6 Jarome Luai, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 Payne Haas, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Junior Paulo, 11 Tyson Frizell, 12 Hudson Young, 13 Isaah Yeo. Interchange: 14 Reece Robson, 15 Cameron Murray, 16 Liam Martin, 17 Stefano Utoikamanu. Reserves: 18 Stephen Crichton. 19 Keaon Koloamatangi.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
