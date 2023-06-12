Canberra Raiders lock Corey Horsburgh isn't just making up the numbers.
Queensland coach Billy Slater will have no hesitation to use the fiery redhead in State of Origin II if needed.
Horsburgh is one step closer to making his Origin debut after being named 19th man for the Maroons on Monday.
He'll go into camp this week ahead of game two - at Lang Park next Wednesday - with the home side looking to wrap the series up.
Horsburgh, along with his fellow Raiders, was set to have the week off, with the Green Machine enjoying the bye this weekend.
But any plans he had will be cancelled with the 25-year-old off to Brisbane instead.
He was the sole newcomer in Slater's squad, with Jeremiah Nanai and Moeaki Fotuaika preferred to replace injured duo Tom Gilbert (shoulder) and Jai Arrow (ankle) in the 17.
Slater has also brought winger Xavier Coates in for Selwyn Cobbo (hip).
Horsburgh has made the Raiders No.13 jersey his own with a big NRL season to date and will continue to push his case for Origin III.
His Canberra teammate Hudson Young will find out on Tuesday if he's retained his spot in the NSW Blues side after making his debut in Origin I.
Slater said if there was an injury during camp, then he had every confidence in playing Horsburgh in Origin II - as he did with 18th man AJ Brimson.
"Well he doesn't get much closer than where he is does he," Slater said of Horsburgh.
"The next step is being in the team and we don't just put people in those positions - 18 and 19 - for the sake of it.
"They need to earn that opportunity and Corey's certainly done that. And he's done it through his actions.
"He's done it through the habits he's built in his game. As too has AJ Brimson.
"They're not here just to make up the numbers. If they're needed we'll have confidence to see them run out in the Maroons jersey."
Raiders and Maroons legend Mal Meninga has loved what Horsburgh's produced this year.
He backed his fellow Queenslander to force his way into the Maroons side eventually - he just has to kept playing the way he has been.
Horsburgh's established himself as the Green Machine's lock this season and has also shown his versatility by playing second row while his co-captain Elliott Whitehead (chest) was out injured and suspended.
It's seen the 25-year-old switch between being a linkman in the middle and tucking the ball under his arm for some argie bargie.
He's also added big minutes to his game, having finally put the injury woes that plagued his early years in the NRL behind him.
Horsburgh's averaged 70 minutes per game over the past nine games - ideal for an Origin forward.
Meninga said lock was his best position.
"It suits him. He's an 80-minute player. He's got great skill, he's a tough bugger, he doesn't take a backward step," he said.
"I think it suits him to have him in the middle playing 80 minutes at 13. I think it's his best position. He's a big body, you know.
"He's a terrific kid and Corey's just got to bide his time and keep playing really well for the Raiders.
"He'll force his way into the footy team if he keeps doing what he's doing."
STATE OF ORIGIN II
June 21: Queensland Maroons v NSW Blues at Lang Park, 8.05pm.
Maroons squad: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Xavier Coates, 3. Valentine Holmes, 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Lindsay Collins, 9. Ben Hunt, 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 11. David Fifita, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: 14. Harry Grant, 15. Tom Flegler, 16. Reuben Cotter, 17. Moeaki Fotuaika. Reserves: 18. AJ Brimson, 19. Corey Horsburgh.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
