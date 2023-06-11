Big Red doesn't have a big head to assume he's a lock for selection on Monday for State of Origin II.
Corey Horsburgh is in a pretty decent spot to earn a Queensland Maroons call-up for the June 21 mate-versus-mate showdown in Brisbane.
Injuries to Maroons forwards Tom Gilbert (shoulder) and Jai Arrow (ankle) have improved Horsburgh's chances, with Parramatta's J'maine Hopgood and Dolphins veteran Felise Kaufusi also in the mix.
Horsburgh is injury-free so far this season, and is putting in bigger stints than ever, proving he's got an Origin-ready engine.
In a melee with Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak last Friday in Canberra's 36-14 defeat, he even showed some restraint on his aggression to earn the Raiders a surprise penalty from defence.
His stats for the game weren't shabby, either, with a game-high 52 tackles and 126 run metres.
Despite his strong season performance, the 25-year-old former under-20 Maroons representative still doesn't think he's a certainty to be named in coach Billy Slater's squad on Monday afternoon.
Horsburgh has a quiet confidence it's simply a matter of time, though.
"I'll get there eventually," he told The Canberra Times.
"It's tough after a loss to feel like you're in the picture.
"I think I fit the arena well, but there's a lot of young fellas and people in my position killing it.
"I was amongst it in 2020 and then I got injured. So I just go week by week. Anything can happen in this game.
"I love that my name is being thrown around, and I feel like my game is going to keep getting better.
"So hopefully over the next few years I get a crack."
If Horsburgh were to be selected he'd enjoy a reunion with his junior Maroons teammates Patrick Carrigan, Tom Flegler, Harry Grant, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Murray Taulagi and David Fifita.
"I'd love to get to play with them again," Horsburgh said.
"It does [make you hungrier]. I know I can be there, I've just got to stay injury-free, play my style and I'm confident I'll get there one day.
"Just when they're winning it's pretty tough to crack a team that's killing it."
Fellow Raider Hudson Young is also vying for Origin II selection with NSW when their squad is announced on Tuesday.
An unfortunate concussion to fellow Blues back-rower Liam Martin could help Young retain a spot in the squad.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
