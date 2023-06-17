Next year's Multicultural Festival is set to be bigger than ever following an announcement of additional funding going into it.
The ACT government has announced an allocation of $3.3 million for the festival over the next two years, following the success of 2023.
The festival will be held between February 16 and 18, 2024.
Multicultural Affairs MinisterTara Cheyne said the investment comes after a new standard was set this year.
"I am so pleased that, following the strength of such wonderful feedback in 2023, this funding allows us to continue the expanded festival footprint in the city and into Glebe Park," she said.
"We also know the festival could not be delivered without the incredible contribution from our stallholders, performers, volunteers and community leaders.
"This funding ensures we are continuing to support our vibrant and strong multicultural community in showcasing why we are recognised as a truly welcoming city."
Crowd size records were broken during the festival in 2023, with 380,563 visitors, 266 stalls and 325 performance groups in attendance.
Stallholder fees, which have been the same since 2018, will continue as they are to incite more participation in 2024, and the festival's grant program will increase to $200,000, over double its previous $90,000.
Research into the 2023 festival revealed a substantial boost to the local economy with 40,000 visitor nights and a total economic benefit of $20.8 million, jumping from the 2020 figures of 22,000 and $12.2 million respectively.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the investment and the existing interest will be great for the capital.
"The National Multicultural Festival achieves twin goals of being a community-driven event that Canberrans love, and delivering strong economic returns for our city," he said.
"The ACT government is continuing to invest in an event that continues to deliver for Canberrans."
The announcement of the investment comes after backlash from the size of this year's event, with concerns about the crowd size seemingly over the capacity.
Twelve noise complaints were reportedly made throughout the festival this year, including during sound testing the day before the festival's official start.
Ms Cheyne said at the time she felt 12 complaints were a reasonable number, given the number of people that live in and around the city.
