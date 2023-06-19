The Canberra Times
Professor Doug Hilton announced as CSIRO's new chief executive

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated June 19 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:30am
Professor Doug Hilton, incoming head of CSIRO. Picture: supplied.
Professor Doug Hilton, incoming head of CSIRO. Picture: supplied.

Molecular and cellular biologist Professor Doug Hilton has been announced as the next chief executive of Australia's national science agency, CSIRO.

