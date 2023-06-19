Molecular and cellular biologist Professor Doug Hilton has been announced as the next chief executive of Australia's national science agency, CSIRO.
Professor Hilton is the outgoing director of the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research (WEHI). The institute has been striving to improve outcomes for cancer patients, as well as people suffering infectious and immune diseases, developmental disorders and age-related diseases.
"Professor Hilton will be a great asset to CSIRO, as the national science agency strives to solve our greatest challenges," Chair of the CSIRO board Kathryn Fagg said.
"Doug is a much-respected researcher, leader and communicator of the better outcomes science can deliver.
"His 14 years leading WEHI have been exemplified by his passion for research, mentoring and supporting young researchers, building the infrastructure to support the creativity of researchers and a dedication to translating research to improve the lives of Australians."
Professor Hilton is also the Lorenzo and Pamela Galli chair in medical biology and head of the department of medical biology at the University of Melbourne. He was also the inaugural head of The Brain Cancer Centre.
"Professor Hilton brings decades of experience to this role, which will no doubt prove invaluable to helping address some of Australia's greatest scientific challenges," Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic said in a statement.
"Professor Hilton's research into blood cell production and communication has helped Australians live longer, healthier lives.
"Beyond this, he has shown a real commitment to boost gender equality and diversity in sciences, something I am also incredibly passionate about.
Professor Hilton will replace Dr Larry Marshall who will complete his third and final term as CSIRO chief executive at the end of the month.
Kathryn Fagg has thanked Dr Marshall for his leadership of the 100-year-old organisation over the past eight years, including $425 million investment in Horizon 3 future research and the CSIRO's key role in the global response to COVID-19.
The Science Minister also thanked him for his significant contribution as chief executive.
"Dr Marshall has demonstrated a deep commitment to Australian science, and led the organisation through some difficult times, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which truly tested the mettle of our scientific capabilities," Mr Husic said.
Professor Hilton will start the new role on September 29. CSIRO executive director Kirsten Rose will act in the chief executive role from July 1.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
