The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Sensitive Content

Opening remarks heard in ACT Supreme Court jury trial of alleged rapist

TP
By Tim Piccione
June 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An accused rapist allegedly forced his long-term partner to urinate in the backyard "like a dog" and not shower during a protracted period of sexual assault, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.