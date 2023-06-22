A notorious paedophile cricket coach has admitted sexually abusing three more boys, increasing the likelihood the elderly predator will die in jail.
Ian Harold King, 80, has been behind bars since 2008 over the sexual abuse of 11 other boys, all but one of whom he coached.
The former professional cricketer, who lost an eye in a vicious prison bashing in 2013, faced the ACT Magistrates Court via audio-visual link from the Alexander Maconochie Centre on Thursday.
He pleaded guilty to five new charges, which related to crimes he committed between 1997 and 2003.
They included three counts of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child under special care.
Each count of the offence, recently renamed persistent sexual abuse of a child, involved a different boy.
King also admitted charges of raping and indecently assaulting one of those victims.
Agreed facts outlining the details of the offences are yet to be tendered.
A further 10 charges were withdrawn.
Magistrate Glenn Theakston committed King to the ACT Supreme Court for sentence, with the offender's case to go before a registrar for administrative purposes on Thursday next week.
King's current jail sentence does not expire until May 2032.
He has been eligible for parole since November 2020 but has never applied for early release from custody.
When the former Lyons resident was most recently sentenced last year, in relation to his 11th victim, the expiry of King's non-parole period was extended until June 2021.
In light of his latest guilty pleas on Thursday, King's minimum prison term will have to be reset again.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
