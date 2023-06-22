Cricket ACT launches push for community access to Manuka Oval

Cricket ACT officials have urged the ACT government to open up Manuka Oval for community sport.
The venue is currently restricted to use for elite sporting content, such as AFL, Big Bash and international cricket matches.
Local organisations and clubs have investigated using Manuka Oval as they fight to overcome a shortage of grounds, however have been effectively locked out by the government's expensive leasing costs.
Cricket ACT chairman Greg Boorer described the venue as an underutilised asset at a government hearing earlier in the week and said his organisation is working hard to ensure junior and senior finals can be played at the ground.
"A priority we've been discussing is how do we activate Manuka more often for the community," Boorer told The Canberra Times. "It's a thrill for the community to play on such a magnificent venue but it's only utilised for a small number of days.
"We would love to have access to Manuka more often, affordable access and we're working with the government to that end.
"Cricket ACT is prepared to lean into co-funding the costs of these things so we can play junior finals and senior finals at Manuka. There are quite a number of centre wickets but only a small number can be used for television because of the position of towers so there is scope for greater utilisation for the community."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT NEWS:
As part of the submission to the government enquiry into promoting the national capital, Cricket ACT expressed their desire for investment in facilities at Manuka Oval.
Along with the AFL, the organisation is pushing for upgrades to the eastern grandstand, including more corporate facilities and cover for spectators.
The request comes as Cricket ACT juggles a desire to establish elite high performance facilities with the need to provide access to grounds for the community level.
The organisation outlined plans last year for a new centre of excellence to replace their existing Phillip base.
The facility will likely cost $25-30 million and Cricket ACT is calling for contributions from the ACT government, federal government, Cricket Australia and private donors.
While planning is in its early stages, sites in Kaleen and Phillip have been identified as potential locations. Cricket ACT is not expecting any funds in next week's ACT budget, but it's hoped construction will commence in the next two years.
Plans for the centre of excellence also factor in facilities for community use. Boorer, however, stressed this will not solve the shortage of grounds for club cricketers as participation grows in the region.
Cricket isn't the only sport facing a shortage of grounds in Canberra, with the football codes also frustrated by the lack of progress on the construction of new facilities in the city's emerging suburbs.
Next week's budget will provide an insight into the government's priorities, however the sports are eager for a long-term plan.
"All sports across Canberra are pushing the ACT government for a comprehensive infrastructure plan covering the next five to ten years given the explosion in population growth and cricket playing numbers," Boorer said.
"I'm confident the government is on the same page. I'd hate to see people not able to play sport because of a lack of facilities."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.