The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Anthony Albanese and Labor face a much harder second year of government

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
June 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the budget session ended, the hitherto dominant Albanese government was waking up to the existential threats it faces on multiple fronts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.