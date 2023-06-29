The Canberra Times
How a carton of Canberra Milk inspired Lucy Campbell's mystery novel, Lowbridge

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
June 30 2023 - 5:00am
Lucy Campbell's debut novel Lowbridge is a compelling mystery across two timelines. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
When Lucy Campbell slipped into her local grocery store to grab some milk, she never expected to walk out with the idea for her first novel.

