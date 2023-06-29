Campbell searches for those answers in Lowbridge. It's the story of a sleepy country town and the secrets it holds. The story jumps back and forth, from 1987 to 2018, the timelines connected by the disappearance of two teenage girls, Tess and Jac, and Katherine, a woman who, in the present, becomes fascinated by their story. But, of course, it's never as simple as that. Could the past be caught up in Katherine's own life, 30 years on?