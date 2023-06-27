The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT budget: Govt abandons 'deficient' new HR system project after spending nearly $76m

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
June 27 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Special Minister of State Chris Steel, who said the review findings were disappointing. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Special Minister of State Chris Steel, who said the review findings were disappointing. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The ACT will abandon an uncompleted project to introduce a new human resources management computer system after spending nearly $76 million after a review found it was "deficient" from the start.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.