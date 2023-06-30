The proposal, driven by then treasurer Berejiklian, went through. Its processing breached most of the rules for ERC business, but this was ignored because Berejiklian had put it on the agenda. Ministers knew how weak the case was. But they approved it in part because Berejiklian was supporting it against the advice of her own department, and because they thought it would be helpful to Maguire's re-election prospects. None of the ministers or officials present had any idea of the relationship. All said it would have made a critical difference. Even deputy premier John Barilaro argued that Berejiklian should have declared the conflict, of which he had been unaware.