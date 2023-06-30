The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Sue Wareham | AUKUS Nuclear-powered submarines are a bad idea for Australia

By Sue Wareham
July 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is a fundamental principle that the regulation of industries must be independent of the industries themselves. This is particularly important where products that have the potential to cause significant harm are concerned, such as alcohol, tobacco, firearms - or nuclear reactors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.