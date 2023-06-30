This matters very much because questions in the UK parliament revealed that there were 460 nuclear safety incidents between 2019-2021 alone at the two Trident nuclear submarine bases in Scotland. No details have been provided to the public on the precise nature of the incidents, despite there being incidents with "actual or high potential" for a release of radioactivity which could affect humans. The rate of incidents per year has risen since the BBC reported in 2018 on the previous 12 years.

