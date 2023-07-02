The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT Eating Disorders Clinical Hub offers early intervention for Canberra patients, coordinator Alex Cobb says

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
July 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Most eating disorder sufferers wait seven years before seeking help.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.