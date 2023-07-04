The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Community health centre network expansion will reduce ACT hospital stays: minister

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated July 4 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith at the Weston walk-in health centre last week. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith at the Weston walk-in health centre last week. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

An expanded network of community health centres with services targeted to the needs of different population centres will help reduce the need for hospital admissions, the Health Minister believes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.