The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Highway-style: Captain Moonlite throws different light on the cult of the bushranger

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
July 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra author Craig Cormick and, inset, Andrew George Scott - aka Captain Moonlite - the gentleman bushranger. Pictures supplied
Canberra author Craig Cormick and, inset, Andrew George Scott - aka Captain Moonlite - the gentleman bushranger. Pictures supplied

A gay bushranger who was miffed that his legend was overshadowed by a thug?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.