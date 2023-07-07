The Queanbeyan club that helped launch the Canberra Raiders faces a fight to secure its on-field future, with the Blues adamant the gut-wrenching call to forfeit a Canberra Raiders Cup game is "a last resort".
The Blues were scheduled to face the Belconnen United Sharks at NSWRL Headquarters in Bruce on Saturday before pulling the pin with 13 players available - and "a couple of those guys were going to be playing busted anyway".
It is a stark fall from grace for the Blues, who reached last year's grand final and have won a record 26 first grade premierships in Canberra's premier rugby league competition since their inception in 1928.
Club officials have created a strategic plan with the Canberra Region Rugby League, with their ability to field teams in both grades next year a major condition in the exemption.
Blues coach Simon Woolford says the decision to forfeit a game left him shattered, but the premiership-winning mentor is confident Queanbeyan can field a team against Woden Valley on July 22 following next week's bye.
"It's really tough. It's a last resort. You couldn't write a book about this year, to be honest," Woolford said.
"It's been a struggle all year. We obviously don't have a reserve grade, we don't have numbers, and we always needed luck along the way. We played games with 15 or 16 players and we were starting to get a squad together.
"Last week we played Yass, and we had three blokes we pretty much organised to play on Friday. They hadn't trained with us, they came and played with us on the Sunday against Yass which is not ideal. After the Yass game, Noah [Ryan] has gone back up to Jersey Flegg, we had three injuries and two suspensions.
"Four guys who have played with us all year are away with the ACT schoolboys. We've had to rely on those under 19s kids all year. It's just a ripple effect, the poor old 19s are struggling too. I feel bad taking these players every week because it's a struggle for those guys as well, but we've just had to try do the best we can.
"It's hard when some of our reserve graders retired, and they were obviously there a long time. Quite a few of them went to Batemans Bay and Snowy River Bears. It's hard for them to stay here and wait for an opportunity if they can go and earn money playing in those competitions.
"It was just too hard this week. We need a couple of weeks to get some troops fit, get some players back. We've got the bye next week, so after that we should be fine."
Also hurting their cause is the defection of a handful of players to Sydney and rugby union.
The Blues have slipped to seventh with just two wins this season, but still boast one of the biggest junior playing bases in the region.
CRRL general manager Mark Vergano is refusing to speculate on what ifs, instead declaring he is "very confident" the Blues can field first and reserve grade teams next year.
"It's obviously disappointing for the Blues especially, and the competition. All clubs in all codes go through really tough times. The Blues are going through that now," Vergano said.
"It was always fraught for them, not having a reserve grade. Things like injuries and suspensions have caught up with them.
"They've submitted a plan, which was part of the agreement when we allowed them to play this year without a reserve grade, to revitalise the club and get things better prepared for next season. It's important we work with them carrying that through.
"They'll obviously look at their processes, making sure recruitment and all the structures around their club are improving and up to modern expectations."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
